Tomorrow The World performs at Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends

Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends is back again this Friday through Sunday and this Friday at 6 pm, the band Tomorrow The World will perform live. Before they hit the stage at the festival they joined Jason and Tati to give viewers a taste of what to expect this weekend. Tomorrow The World is a rock band and delivered an intimate, acoustic performance in studio.



Stephanie McIntyre also joined the host and the band to discuss other events visitors can look forward to. "Delta Dental and Downtown Detroit Partnership is offering another weekend of the free ice skating," said McInytre. She also added that they are bringing back the winter slide and they will still have warm beverages like hot chocolate to heat up their guests.

If you want more information about the Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends, go to their website.

