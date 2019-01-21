Tons of family fun to be had both indoors & outdoors at Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends

If you like fun and games, you might want to check out the Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends that are underway at Campus Maritus. Our Kila Peeples was live next to the fun, outdoor activities that will be featured over the next few weeks.

Not only are there fun, winter-inspired games like hockey slapshot and mini hockey, but there are games inside the Cadillac Lodge nearby, including Jenga, chess and Scrabble. If you like shopping, Michigan-made companies will be selling goods in the glass huts right outside the Lodge. If you are looking to be adventurous, there are some cool things you can do at Winter Blast. The 2nd weekend, which is Jan. 25 through 27, you can learn how to ski or snowboard from the pros at Boyne Highlands of Harbor Springs and Boyne Mountain in Boyne Falls.

The next weekend, which is Feb. 8 through 10, the 30-foot high Winter Slide is making a comeback this year, thanks to Delta Dental. The four-lane slide will drop riders at a 40-degree angle going up to 20 mph. There is also a 30-degree drop slide for children and those who like a gentle drop.

The final weekend, Feb. 15 to 17, has the longest and fastest zip line in Michigan. Presented by Delta Dental, the 20-second zip line is 34 feet above the ground. It lets riders see Campus Martius from above Cadillac Square as they head toward Winter Blast.

There will also be a Fire and Ice event and ice-carving demostrations. Check out Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends!