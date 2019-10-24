Tony Hawk and chocolate come together at one (delicious) charitable event

'Tis the season for chocolate treats, but these chocolates won't come pre-wrapped and dropped in your trick-or-treat bag. It's time for the 35th Annual Chocolate Jubilee, an event that supports a cause that helps families across metro Detroit, and if that is not enough, skateboard legend, Tony Hawk, will be there too!

It is happening this Saturday, October 26th at the MGM Grand in Detroit. All the proceeds for the event benefit The Alzheimer's Association - Greater Michigan Chapter, which helps care for and support families dealing with Alzheimer's in the state of Michigan.

Tony Hawk will be their guest speaker, and the event will feature chocolate exhibitors from around Metro Detroit, like the Rochester Fudge Company.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.