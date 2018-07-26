Tony! Toni! Toné! perform at Sound Board theater in Detroit

In the early to mid 1990s, R&B group Tony Toni Tone had people dancing and grooving with hits like "It Feels Good", "Whatever You Want" and "If I had No Loot". They hope to do the same again when they perform at The Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel.

The group stopped by before their show and talked about being in the music industry for 30 years, how they got their name and how they love playing their hits for their fans in Detroit.

"We're excited," said Dwayne Wiggins. "Since '88, we've been coming here. It's 30 years, and we're celebrating that."

The also talked about what make their show different and what they love about Motown music.