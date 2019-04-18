Top off your look this spring with a fashionable hat.

Don't let the rainy season put a damper on your style! Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined Tati Amare with some great ways to "top off your look" this spring. Jordan started off by explaining the benefits of wearing a fashionable hat. "It's good for the rain and it protects your face from the sun." He also said that when he went to the Coachella festival "all the cool girls were wearing the big floppy hats."

"This has a metal brim so you can maneuver it " said Jordan. He said you have to work a hat. Next, Jordan showed us at hat from Anthropologie. That hat unfolds and it has an adjustable velcrow strap in the back. " You work your hair through the hat," said Jordan. " You create a style according to the hat that you're wearing."

The third hat he presented was a wide brim classic hat that both men and women could wear. The fourth hat was a fedora, which Jordan also said is unisex. Jordan then pointed out the hats he believes to be more "practical," like the leather MCM sunvisor hat and a leather MCM bucket hat. The last hat he mentioned was a Lilly Pulitzer hat with a signature floral print. " I could see a teenie bopper wearing this; I can see a senior citizin wearing this, plus this is $38 dollars." He said hats can make a great gift for someone and all of the hats he presented today were from Somerset Collection in Troy.

If you want to know more about the hats, check out their website.