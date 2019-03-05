Be a Tourist in Your Town in Brighton

Brighton is a small town with a big attitude. It's on the road that will eventually take you up north, but if you're traveling to experience great food, skiing and an adventurous atmosphere, you need go no further.

Champs Pub is a popular local sports bar. It's best known for its burgers, which have followed the same recipe (down to the butcher who supplies the meat) for 37 years. On St. Patrick's Day they have a bonus treat with their corned beef.

To work off those hearty meals, you can always try that most Brightonian of passtimes: skiing. Or, snowboarding, if that's your preference. Mt. Brighton has been the go-to place for Metro Detroiters to enjoy winter sports since 1967. They have hills for everyone, including shallow slopes for beginners and obstacle courses for people seeking a challenge.

After the adventures on the slopes you can warm up in Mt. Brighton's indoor facillities, which include a large circular firepit in the Oar Creek Grill.

It's not too late in the year to have a downhill adventure that's just a short drive away.