This town will take you back in time with a touch of holiday flair

If you're looking for a fun place to get into the holiday spirit, and learn a little history, the perfect place is only a short drive away from the D.

Live in the D's resident tourist, Kila Peeples, went to the Village of Holly and shows how being a tourist in your town can take you on a trip back in time.

Holly is located in northern Oakland County. There are many reasons why you should visit Holly, one of them being the hotel that's a destination for people from all over the country.

The famous Holly Hotel was built in the late 1800s, and after two fires Chrissy and George Kutlenios bought the hotel in 1978 and rebuilt it. They wanted to bring the hotel back to its glory days. So, they took two years and remodeled the hotel to make it look like what it did in the 1800s.

For the past 45 years, the Village of Holly transforms into London from the 1840's. Residents re-enact Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."

Also you can spend your time in Holly shopping right down South Saginaw Street.

As you head up north to spend time with family or to just get away for a while, make sure to take a detour to Holly. It's the ultimate rewind in time with a touch of holiday flair.