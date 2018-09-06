Tourist in Your Town: Explore Wyandottes shops, restaurants and more

Live in the D likes to explore the city and towns you call home and highlight the cool places you enjoy going to. Whether it's a park or your favorite restaurant, we like to find out the places to see in your hometown.

Our resident traveler, Kila Peeples, headed to the downriver area to take in the awesome views and chews the city of Wyandotte has to offer. The first stop was The Waterfront restaurant, and the name gives away its location. With a large food and drink menu,The Waterfront shows off the city's beautiful view of the Detroit River while entertaining patrons with live music.

Peeples also visited the Wyandotte Farmer's Market, where locals both shop and sell homemade items. From baked goods to yummy scented soy-based candles, shoppers can find a good deal every first Friday of the month in downtown Wyandotte.

There are also great parks to visit, and most of them have direct access to the water. Bishop Park stretches along the river and has everything from a playground for the kids to a dock perfectly designed for the avid fisher.

If you want to see your hometown featured on the show, go to Facebook and visit Kila Peeples Live in the D to tell her where she should travel to next.