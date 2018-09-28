Treat your dog to delicious baked goods at this Grosse Pointe Woods bakery

All pet owners love to spoil their cats and dogs but there is a place in Grosse Pointe Woods that takes the cake when it comes to giving your dog special treatment - emphasis on the treat. To close out our National Dog Week celebration, Kila Peeples went to a bakery that makes delicious treats especially for dogs.

Bow Wow Baketique is a store in the heart of Grosse Pointe Woods where almost everything inside is dedicated to dogs. From doggie beds to canine cocktails (alcohol-free), the bakery has all of the goods to spoil your pup. The shop also makes fresh dog treats with real fruits and vegetables, no sugars and no flour. Even humans can have the treats.

The Bow Wow Baketique also hosts ice cream socials for pets and owners and makes birthday cakes by special order.