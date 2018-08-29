Treat yourself at the Peach Festival

This upcoming Labor Day weekend you have a chance to take part in an annual festival that has been happening in Metro Detroit for 87 years. It's the Peach festival in Romeo, and Katrina Roy the Co-Owner of Westview Orchards & Winery joined us in the studio to tell us more about it.

Roy says it's all about the peaches and it's a great festival that's all about the family, day-time activities and more. You can find all things peaches at the festival peach cobbler, peach apple cider, peach wine and peach hard cider. Roy showed us how they make their peach donut sundaes starting with a plain donut, a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream, and chopped up peaches.

The Romeo Peach Festival in downtown Romeo is this Friday, August 31 through Labor Day.