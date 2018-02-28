Treat Yourself With This Authentic Cuisine

There are a lot of new restaurants opening around the D, but few will likely stand the test of time like Roman Village and Antonio's; restaurants that have been serving up authentic, traditional Italian cuisine for 44 years!

Antonio Rugiero, his Mother Enrica, and Executive Chef Angel Ballestero joined us in the studio today to show us a few of their delicious dishes.

The restaurant opened in 1964, beginning as a small diner and evolving into a successful, sit down restaurant. All dishes are "fata in casa," made in house.

A few of the dishes they brought included fresh gnocchi, bruschetta, the "chicken Antonio," and cannoli.

The restaurants are located in Dearborn, Farmington Hills, Dearborn Heights, and Canton.