Try flavorful dishes at the Blue Grill restaurant in Milford

Blue Grill Restaurants and Food is a homegrown business that's ready to put some flavor on your food!

Based out of Milford, Blue Grill is not only a restaurant, but also has marinades and dressings in markets.

The restaurant is big on taste and having all fresh, never frozen, ingredients. Owner Maryann Masour stopped by with some of their delicious dishes including Fatoush salad, several flavors of hummus and more.

Blue Grill Restaurant and Food is located at 426 N Main St, Milford, MI 48381.

They also shared this great summer salad you can make in less than 15 minutes.

Ingredients ( 2 servings)

1 cubed avocado (not very ripe)

1 jar red palmitos drained

1/4 cup of capers

1/2 lb of thinly sliced smoked salmon

1/4 cup of Blue Geill Fattoush dressing

1 Tablespoon sesame seeds to garnish

1 Bell pepper thinly sliced to garnish

Directions