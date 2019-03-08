Try not to laugh! 'America's Got Talent' star is bringing funny to the D

He placed fifth on "America's Got Talent Champions," and now Preacher Lawson is bringing his laugh-out-loud comedy to the D. The standup comedian also made the finals on season 12 of the show and was one of the favorite acts of Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel. Lawson joined hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare in studio to talk about his experience on the show and what inspires his comedy.

"It was amazing. I love that show. It changed my life," said Lawson. "I didn't realize how many friends and family 'til after the show," he said jokingly.

On season 12 of "America's Got Talent" Lawson lost to the winner Darci Lynne. Amare mentioned their fun rivalry, to which Lawson joked, "No, it wasn't. She dominated. It wasn't even close."

Carr asked what inspires his comedy and Lawson said everything. He said he finds things that happen and simply talks about it and exaggerates.

If you want to see Lawson on stage, he is at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle Friday night, Saturday and Sunday.