This is Jason Carr's answer to the sold out chicken sandwich craziness

In the midst of the craze for chicken sandwiches, Jason Carr has created his own recipe! He cooked some up on the show and shared exactly what you can do at home. Here are the details:
Ingredients
Crisco shortening in a FryDaddy
Use frozen (or freshly breaded) chicken breast/patty of choice
Mayo
Frank’s *Buffalo* Red Hot sauce
Slap Ya Mama HOT seasoning (red container)
Accent season salt (MSG)
Oh Snap! Hottie Bites pickles (or your hot pickle of choice)
Roma tomatoes
Iceberg lettuce
Sharp Cheddar cheese
Oscar Mayer cooked bacon strips
Sesame seed bun large
Cooking Directions:
Put breast/patty into the deep fryer
Whip mayo with hot sauce and seasonings to desired flavor and heat
Toast the bun, then spread spicy mayo over bottom bun
Remove breast/patty when finished and place on bun
Sprinkle cheddar over open face and add bacon strips
Microwave until cheese melts
Add spicy pickles, roma tomato slices and lettuce
Enjoy!
