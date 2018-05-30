Try something new for a good cause

This weekend breweries from around the world are coming to Michigan for the first Williamston International Festival of Lagers. The event is being presented by Weekend Survival Kits and Old Nation Brewing. Travis Fritts, co-owner and brewerof Old Nation Brewing Co. joined us in studio to tell us more.

Fritts brought one of his beers that is really blowing up Old Nation's M-43 Ipa. M-43 is the brewery's most popular beer and it can be purchase at Meijer and beer stores. Some of the other beers he brought in for us to try were their Old Nation's Vienna Lager and Green Stone Pale Ale.

While you are trying a few beers at the festival, you can feel good about participating in a good cause. Weekend Survival Kits is specifically helping children eat over the weekend. They have made a positive impact of many children and they continue to help children eat while at school. They have focused on world poverty for a long time and more recently in Wayne Counting helping about 700 children and expanding. The Organization is now focusing on helping children eat over the weekend while not at school.

The beer festival will all be taking place Saturday, June 2nd in Williamston at the Mccormick Park. For more information about the festival visit their website at www.wifol.beer .To learn more about the beers that Old Nation Brewing offers visit their Website at OldNationBrewing.com. Put LIVEINTHED as the promo code at checkout to receive $5 off your ticket.