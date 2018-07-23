Try the classic Italian recipes at Trattoria Da Luigi in Royal Oak

When it comes to recipes, this is as classic as it gets! This morning we were joined by the owner and operator of Trattoria Da Luigi in Royal Oak, Luigi Cutraro and Chef Domonique Morsello. This restaurant is cooking up one of the oldest Italian recipes that's known to exist.

This recipe dates back to the ancient Roman times, they used to call this recipe Garum. Now it is commonly referred to as Colatura which is an anchovy base that takes 12 months to create. The recipe also includes smashed garlic, fresh parsley and pasta.

You can also find lasagna, spaghetti, salad, Charcuterie, pizza and more on the menu.

Trattoria Da Luigi is located at 415 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067.