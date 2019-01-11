Try these Instant Pot recipes to warm up this winter

The Instant Pot is still one of the top-selling kitchen gadgets online, and we have something new to share with you for your Instant Pot. January is National Soup Month, and the team on Live In The D celebrated by cooking three different soups.

First up, host Tati Amare teamed up with AJ Williams, the City. Life. Style. editor for the Michigan Chronicle, to cook a butternut squash soup. Both Tati and AJ are rookies when it comes to the Instant Pot and wanted to see how easy it could be to use the popular kitchen gadget. Tati was impressed that you can saute and pressure cook all in the same pot. She started by sauteing onions and then dumped the rest of the ingredients in before closing the lid. After it cooked for eight minutes, she used an immersion blender to make it a nice and creamy butternut squash soup.

The next recipe came from Live In The D Executive Producer Tammy Sortor. She cooked a beef barley vegetable soup. It included beef chuck roast, carrots, tomatoes, onion, celery, garlic, and pearl barley. Tammy is an avid cook and says this recipe would normally take three hours to cook on the stove, but the Instant Pot takes the cooking time down to under an hour. Also, she said you can put frozen green beans in at the end of the cooking process and they turn out perfect.

The final recipe came from Live In The D Executive Producer Jay Kuhlman. He cooked a cheesy potato soup in the Instant Pot. He noted that you need to use a steam basket when preparing his recipe in order to cook the potatoes to the right consistency. For his recipe, Jay started by sauteing the onion, then cooked the potatoes in the Instant Pot under pressure, and finished the recipe by sauteing all the ingredients together.

On the show, they also showed a hack using a 1 1/2-inch PVC elbow to release the steam on the Instant Pot. This helps direct the steam over the top of the gadget and back into the room instead of having it shoot straight up into the air on your cupboards and ceiling.

You can see all the recipes below:

Butter Nut Squash Soup

1 chopped onion

2 cloves of garlic

36oz of cubed butternut squash

5 cups of vegetable broth (or chicken broth)

1 tsp of ground ginger

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

In saute mode, cook the onion and olive oil for eight minutes.

Add the chopped garlic and cook for another minute.

Add the butternut squash, vegetable broth, ground ginger, black pepper and salt.

Put the Instant Pot lid on and set to high pressure for eight minutes

Release the steam before opening the lid.

Blend the cooked soup with an immersion blender.

Garnish and serve!

Beef Barley Vegetable Soup:

Ingredients

2 pounds beef chuck cut into 1/2 inch cubes

4 teaspoons olive oil divided

1 sweet onion diced

1 stalk celery diced

2 cloves garlic minced

2 cups carrots diced

15 ounce diced tomatoes

3 red potatoes cubed

2/3 cup pearl barley

6 cups beef broth (or water and bouillon)

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

2 sprigs fresh thyme or ½ t. dried

1 bayleaf

1 cup frozen green beans

Instructions

Instant Pot (or multi-cooker):

Season beef with salt & pepper. Place 2 teaspoons oil in the bottom of Instant Pot and set to "Saute". Once hot, work in batches to brown the beef. Place on a plate once browned. Add remaining 2 teaspoons oil to the Instant Pot and saute the onions and celery until softened. Add the garlic and cook 30 more seconds. Add the beef back in along with the carrots, tomatoes, potatoes, barley, broth, salt, pepper, thyme, and bay leaf. Stir together, place lid on and set valve to "seal". Cook on HIGH PRESSURE for 15 minutes with a 15 minutes natural release followed by a quick release. Remove lid when safe. Stir in the frozen green beans and place the lid back on for 5 minutes (no need to mess with the setting). Remove bay leaf and thyme sprigs.

Chunky Potato Cheese Soup:

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup chopped onion

6 cups peeled and cubed potatoes

2 14 oz. cans chicken broth

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 tsp red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons dried parsley

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

3 oz. cream cheese, cut into cubes

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups half and half (can use fat free but soup will be thinner)

1 cup frozen corn

6 slices crisp-cooked bacon, crumbled

INSTRUCTIONS

Select Saute and add butter to the pressure cooker pot. When butter is melted, add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally until the onion is tender, about 5 minutes. Add 1 can chicken broth, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, and parsley to the onions. Put the steamer basket in the pressure cooker pot. Add the diced potatoes. Lock lid in place, select High Pressure and 4 minutes cook time and start. When timer beeps, turn off pressure cooker, wait 5 minutes, then do a quick pressure release. Carefully remove potatoes and steamer basket from the pressure cooking pot. In a small bowl, dissolve cornstarch in 2 tablespoons water. Select Simmer and add cornstarch mixture to the pot stirring constantly. Add cubed cream cheese and shredded cheese. Stir until cheese is melted. Add remaining can of chicken broth, half and half, corn, crumbled bacon, and cooked potatoes, and heat through but do not bring to a boil.

