Have you tried Instant Pot Starters? We did and here's what happened

Here at Live in the D we've been trying out new ways to use our electric pressure cookers, better known as Instant Pots, and sharing them with you. Now that school is back, it's time to start using them again and now we've learned there's a way to make the cooking even faster. The executive producers of the show, Jay Kuhlman and Tammy Sortor, joined us in the studio to show us how to do it.

Sortor heard about these products from Williams Sonoma called Instant Pot Starters. The directions to use these products are super simple. All you do is brown some protein, add the starter, water and maybe add a can of diced tomatoes, close the pressure cooker and leave. There is no chopping, measuring spices or anything else.

Tati made some chicken tortilla soup, Sortor made pumpkin chili and Kuhlman made Texas chili. All of the dishes took less than 30 minutes to make.

If you have any recipes, hacks or ideas join our Instant Pot in the D Facebook group.