Trying to avoid sugar? Then you'll dig these desserts!

Trying to avoid sugar? Do you feel deprived when it comes to dessert? No worries! Fitness expert Jody Trierweiler was in the studio with desserts she says you can enjoy.

Too much sugar can be harmful to your body, so Trierweiler says these desserts are a great choice when your sweet tooth is aching.

All of the treats that she brought are half the calories and carbs of a normal cookie, cupcake, or sugar filled dessert. A few of the tasty treats included chocolate chip cookies, cupcakes, carrot cake, and mini doughnuts.

To get more of Trierweiler's fitness ideas, search Jody's Fit Life on Facebook or Instagram.