Tuesday's at Eastern Market is a great way to shop without big crowd

When you are looking for a weekday getaway in the city, look no further than Tuesdays at Eastern Market. You can take a stroll through Sheds 2 and 3, do some shopping, have some lunch and even make new friends. Tati Amare took a trip to one of her favorite places in the city, to show all of the fun that can be had on a Tuesday in Eastern Market.

Summertime at Eastern Market is an oasis in the middle of the city, one of Detroit's favorite places to shop, eat and hang out. From flower day to Saturday markets, there is always plenty to explore. If you are looking for a low-key opportunity to visit the market and take advantage of the bounty of offerings, Tuesday markets should be on your radar. You'll find the expected plants, fruits and veggies, plus some unexpected finds, like one of Tati's favorites, black garlic.

Tuesdays at Eastern Market is also a great chance to grab a bite to eat from the sweet to the savory, like crepes and shwarmas. It's also a great opportunity to speak to the farmers and specialists that can help you maintain your plants and flowers that you want to flourish over the summer.

Tuesdays at Eastern Market runs now to September, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.