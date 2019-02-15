Turn up the heat on your dancing shoes

There is a great way for you to shake off your winter blues and turn up the heat. It's the Salsa at the Garden event happening Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Garden Theater in Detroit. Tati Amare was joined by the hosts of the event, Christina Guzman and Paula Anderdain, to talk about Salsa at the Garden.

Guzman said, "It's a night of dancing and showcasing the Latina culture. It will have dance lessons from 8:45 pm until 9:45 pm that are included with the cover, we have an amazing instructor that has 35 years of experience and then there will be a fashion show by a local designer by Londons Alley a young lady from southwest Detroit."

Anderdain was actually wearing one of the Londons Alley designs in the studio.

Amare asked why it's important to bring salsa dancing in the Detroit. Anderdain replied, "It brings people together, it's a lot of fun times, people-watching. We get to actually dance, we get to learn about music, about culture and that's why we're integrating fashion designers. We're also going to have a tequila lounge from a local company called Tequila Cabresto."

Nally Valez, one of the dance instructors of the event gave a little sample of what you might see at the event, and gave Jason Carr and Amare a little salsa dancing lesson.

The Salsa at the Garden event is happening Saturday, Feb. 23, at Garden Theater Detroit. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at their website, and you can find it by searching for Salsa at the Garden.