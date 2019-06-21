Two different movies about childhood toys coming to life hit theaters this weekend

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas.

Grab your popcorn and a pop because two highly anticipated sequels are hitting theaters this weekend. Thanks to our friends at MJR Digital Cinemas, movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Jason Carr to discuss new releases, "Annabelle Comes Home" and "Toy Story 4".

First up was "Toy Story 4", starring the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Keanu Reeves. The movie follows the toy gang on a road trip with their new owner and her new friend, Forky. The crew has to find Forky after he is swept away and all kinds of hilarious and heart-warming fun ensues. Russell said he enjoyed the movie and gave it four out of five reels.

Next was "Annabelle Comes Home", starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. Wilson and Farmiga come back as the husband and wife spirit-busting team who bring haunted doll, Annabelle, back to their home. Russell said the movie should be interesting and will most likely scare the daylights out of fans.

