Two flavorful worlds collide at the Afro Sushi event in Detroit

If you like sushi and creole foods, there's an event coming to the D that puts a new spin on the two dishes. It's called Afro Sushi and it's bringing the two different cultures together to not only excite your taste buds, but all of your senses. Chefs Devante Burnley and Gage White spoke to Tati Amare about the event and to show some of the delicious rolls that will be available.

Burnley said Afro Sushi is White's brainchild he came up with by combining Japanese and Creole foods because of his diverse heritage. White is also a sushi chef at Maru Sushi in Detroit so he used his experiences to create new sushi rolls with a afro-centric flair. Burnley presented blackened salmon roll, which had both raw and blackened salmon in the roll. They use a Jambalaya sticky rice to create their nigiri and sashimi. White also showed Tati how to make a Jambalaya roll, which included andouille sausage, red onion, roasted red peppers and celery.

The event is Sunday, January 14 and will also have Natasha T. Miler performing slam poetry, craft drinks and afro-centric music.