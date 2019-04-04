Two new stores are opening that have fun things for you and your pets!

It's Opening Day at home for the Tigers and this is going to be a grand opening weekend for our friends at Premier Pet Supply. They are opening up two new stores, and joining host Jason Carr to talk about it is Mike Palmer, the owner.

The new stores will be located in Canton and West Bloomfield. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for both locations on Friday. Palmer said you will find all the items you would expect to find at a big box pet store, plus a lot of specialty items. They carry over 70 brands of food and even have a DIY washroom for dogs. They carry many local brands, and a wide variety of common everyday items like collars and leashes.

Now that spring is officially here, Palmer brought in some toys for your dog. Palmer recommended the Puller toy to play tug-of-war with your dog. He said it is long lasting and he brought in his personal one which is well loved but still intact after 6 months of use.

"It's very very durable," said Palmer.

Another toy he brought in is called "Chuck It," which acts as an extension of your arm, allowing you to throw a ball further and with less effort. He also brought in a portable raincoat for your dog which can be carried on their collar, as well as a super absorbent doormat called the Dirty Dog Door Mat. The Mudbuster is another useful gadget for cleaning your dog's dirty paws this spring.

For their grand openings, the new Canton and West Bloomfield locations will offer 20% off of everything in the stores.

To find the Premier Pet Supply nearest to you, or for more information, visit premierpetsupply.com.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.