Two of Hollywood's hottest stars, star in a new movie

Does Quentin Tarantino have the power to dethrone the king at the box office? That's what we talked about on Friday's Reel Talk segment, thanks to our partners at MJR Digital Cinemas. Greg Russell joined hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare to give us his take on the new movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

The new movie has the dream pairing of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

"Leo's character is the star, the movie star, the TV star. Brad's character is his stunt double and chauffeur," said Russell. "They get into all kinds of fun trouble."

Al Pacino is also in the movie. "He plays this weird old filmmaker who wants to help Leo's career come back to life," said Russell.

Russell gave "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" four out of five reels. "It was a fun, interesting movie and just a good time," he said.

