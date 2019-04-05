Unbelievable things happen in movies hitting theaters this weekend

Two new movies are out this weekend, including a different kind of superhero movie. Thanks to our friends at MJR Digital Cinemas, movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Jason Carr to discuss "The Best of Enemies" and "Shazam!".

The first movie Russell reviewed was "Shazam!," starring Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Mark Strong. The movie follows a teenager who magically stumbles upon the ability to turn into a superhero. You can probably guess what his name is. The new superhero tries to figure out how to save the world, while still living life as a high schooler. Russell gave the movie three reels out of five.

Next was the movie, "The Best of Enemies," starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell. This movie explores the true story of an unlikely connection between the leader of the Ku Klux Klan and an African-American activist in North Carolina in the 1970s. Russell gave the movie four reels out of five.

This segment was sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas.