Uncork a bottle to help out Gleaners!

Imagine having the chance to taste hundreds of wines, and all for a good cause. Sounds too good to be true? Well, there's an event this week in Detroit where you can enjoy amazing wines, food, music and more. Ryan Hoyle, chief development officer with Gleaners Food Bank; Jack Easterhouse, one of the beverage stewards with Kroger; and Bob Visconti, the founder of the Detroit Wine Organization, joined us in the studio to discuss the event, "Uncorked."

"Uncorked" is happening this Friday, October 5th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Gleaners warehouse. The proceeds from the event will help Gleaners, one of the nation's oldest food banks. Over this past fiscal year, it has given away over 43 million pounds of food, which equates to over 90,000 meals a day, according to Hoyle.

Visconti says there will be about 400 wines at the event Friday, with a special reveal of the top tasting ones as voted on by industry professionals in a blind taste test. There will also be music and silent auctions.

Tickets are available at detroitwine.org.