One Of The Biggest Trends In Food

Brunch is one of the biggest trends in dining these days, so why brunch at one restaurant when you can go to one event and get the taste of brunch from more than 20 different restaurants?

It's called "United We Brunch" at the Garden Bowl & The Magic Stick Saturday, March 22nd! Mudgie's Deli & Wine Shop is one of the participating restaurants and Greg Mudge came to the studio to give us a sample of what we might expect to see at the event.

Mudge said that brunch is such a big deal because, "it's one last day before the weekend is over that you can hang out with family or friends and enjoy a good meal and conversation."

Today we made some corn beef hash as a brunch meal! With natural eggs from a Michigan farm, corn beef, pepper and onions.

The event is hosted by the Metro Times and event organizer Jim Cohen gave all the details on the event!

When: Saturday, March 24th Staring at 11am

Where: Garden Bowl & The Magic Stick

4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48201

To buy tickets head to there website

Tickets: $30

Live in the D viewers get a discount price for a second ticket

Promo Code: LiveintheD