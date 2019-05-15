Upgrade your outdoor living area

The weather is finally beautiful, and a great way to enjoy it is out on your patio deck. So why not relax in the summer sun in style? Our friends at Labadies Patio Furniture have a great selection. Wes Mator, the president and owner of Labadies Patio Furniture joined us along with a display of some of the pieces they sell.

Labadies is located in Trenton, Michigan. "It is well worth the drive. We offer Michigan's largest selection of outdoor patio furniture," said Mator. "We have anything you can imagine, from sectionals, to dining tables, to bar tables and motion pieces."

One of the items Mator brought in was a cantilever European style umbrella. "It comes in various colors and very adaptable in that it can rotate 360 degrees by simply turning it," said Mator. "The fabric is even removable so you can throw it in your washing machine." The umbrella also has a special feature: a light that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker system.

The glider is made out of recycled milk cartons. For those interested in purchasing gliders, they are available in 30 different colors and have a 20-year warranty.

To see Michigan's largest furniture store under one roof at Labadie's, including specials, store hours, location and more, visit their website labadiespatiofurniture.com.