VegBash comes to the D

If you want to try some vegan and vegaterian food than this is the event for you. The 3rd annual VegBash will be in the D tomorrow at the Farmers Market in Royal Oak.

Three vendors and the owner of Quintessential Event Company, William Lonskey, joined Jason and Tati to showcase all the vegan goodies vistors can expect to have tomorrow. The first vendor was Regina Guerra the owner of Regina's Food Truck. She said her food truck specializes in authentic Mexican food. Guerra presented her four sauces that were made from scratch and vegan/vegeitatrian tamale that are also gluteen free.

The next preveyor was the owner of The Old Shillelagh Shellie Lewis. Lewis brought in a vegan Shepherd's Pie made with beyond meat and jackfruit with a side of mashed potatos. Lewis said her inspiration for creating a vegan version of the Shepherd's Pie was due to her becoming a vegan less than a year ago.

For dessert Sarah Zimmerman, the co-owner of the Ice Cream Plant, showcased her plant-based ice cream. Zimmerman said thier ice cream is free from allergens like, soy, dairy, nuts and tree nuts. She also said the ice cream is locally made in Detroit.

William Lonskey said the event is all about deliciousness and diversity. "People have a misinterpretation of what vegan and vegatarian food is, and by bringing together fourteen different restuarants, and caterers, I know that guest will be amazed," said Lonskey.

If you want to know more about this event, check out their website.