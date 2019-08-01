Venture through the Belle Isle Art Fair's secret garden and tiki bar

The Belle Isle Art Fair is back in town and has added a twist to the show.

Host, Jason Carr spoke to Ariel Gosselin and Michael Lloyd with Lost River Tiki Bar in Detroit. The bar pop-up will feature several drinks for guests including something called a "Pain Killer."

The spokesperson for Belle Isle Art Fair, Charlene Ursey said, "There is a lot of art of different genres... paintings textile, fabric art, pottery, metalwork, and there is something for everyone." The event will feature family activities with a variety of art. There is also a new attraction at the fair called the "Secret Garden" which will feature all art focused on gardens.

The Belle Isle Art Fair will take place on Belle Isle near the Scott fountain.

