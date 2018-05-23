How to feel like you're in the tropics right here in the D

If you are dreaming of the taste and nightlife of the tropics, but don't have the time or bank account to get away, then head downtown Detroit where our friends at Vincente Cuban Cuisine have it all.

Owner Vicente Vazquez and Chef Tommy Barajas joined us in studio to tell us about their restaurant. Vicentes has been around for 14 years and has been bringing joy to everyone around them. When you walk in you can smell Cuban Cuisine, the culture of salsa dancing and music is surrounding you. Chef Tommy prepared a wonderful Cuban style Paella which is one of their best dishes on the menu. Some of the many items they brought for us to try were homemade beef and chicken empanadas, sweet plantains, a Cuban sandwich and more.

The restaurant is definitely a place to hang out, it has a really fun and exciting nightlife. They also offer sala lessons.

To learn more about the amazing food, the dancing and more at Vicente Cuban Cuisine visit their website http://www.vicentesdetroit.com/