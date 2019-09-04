Visit these Metroparks for a fun Fall adventure

This article is sponsored by Huron-Clinton Metro Parks.

There are numerous Metroparks throughout Michigan, and they all offer fun outdoor activities. Nature centers, nature trails, biking, paddle boarding, and kayaking are offered at the parks and rivers. There are also over 200 species of birds and other wildlife to observe.

These events are happening during the month of September:

Hawkfest is September 21st and 22nd. This is the 30th anniversary for the event celebrating birds of prey. The event will feature programs for kids and the hawk migration over Lake Erie.

Tons of Trucks is tons of fun! This event takes place on September 14th at Kensington Metro Park. Tons of Trucks will feature fire trucks, semi trucks and more. The trucks are open for visitors of all ages to touch and beep the horn.

Fall is a fun time to visit the farm. Kensington Metropark and Wolcott Mill both have Farm Centers. September 7th and 8th is the Fall Fest. The festival will include local produce for sale and crafts.

For more information visit metroparks.com

