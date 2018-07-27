Visit Milliken State Park for wildlife in Detroit

When you think of downtown Detroit you may picture skyscrapers, sports venues and restaurants may come to mind but there is a haven from the busy urban life right here in the city.

Milliken State Park has a wetland where the water there supplies nutrients to the plants and flowers that thrive in the park. The water becomes cleaner and then flows into the Detroit River.

This ecosystem is home to all kinds of living beings that wouldn't normally be found in a booming metropolis.

Our friends at the Michigan Wildlife Council invited Kila Peeples to visit the park. The organization is working to help people understand the importance of wildlife, conservation and natural resources so they can be enjoyed for years to come. to learn more about their programs visit their website www.hereformioutdoors.org