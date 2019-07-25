Vote 4The Best Latin Food winner

Looking for a restaurant to satisfy a churro craving? Well, Vote 4 The Best has you covered. Garrido's Bistro & Pastry is the 2019 Vote 4 The Best Latin food winner.

Vanessa Gonzalez, co-owner of the restaurant, joined us in studio. She said the restaurant started four years ago in Grosse Pointe Woods. Gonzalez said, "It's a family-owned restaurant." She said there are special menu options available right now for the summer and that all the foods are made fresh. "We try to make things fresh. (We) cook it all from scratch as much as we can. It's a labor of love," she said.

Garrido's Bistro & Pastry brought in some of the food you can find at the restaurant. The display included plaintain chips that look like nachos and a variety of other dishes.

El Guanco in Troy came in second place in the Latin food category and Pupuseria Y Restaurante Salvadoreno came in third.