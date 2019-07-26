Vote 4 the Best - Sweets & Treats winner

We're wrapping up the week with one more winner in our Vote 4 the Best contest. Today on Live in the D, the winner of the Sweet Treat category was revealed; and the winner is......The Sweet Tooth in Marine City!

Todd May, owner of The Sweet Tooth, and Head Decorator/Assistant Manager Kyla Hatcher joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in studio to talk about their big win and the treats they offer in the shop. May said the shop opened almost 10 years ago while he was out of work and decided to follow his dream of opening a candy store.

May also said the shop is well-known for its brownie pops, they are handmade in the store and one of their biggest sellers. Hatcher designed the pops that appeared on the show, as well as caramel apples and other treats. Hatcher can make them for weddings, baby showers and other events. They also make specialty cookies, homemade peanut butter cups and fruit and nut bark.

Behind The Sweet Tooth in the Vote 4 The Best Sweets & Treats were Sydney Bogg's Sweet Essentials in Berkley in second place was and MI Sugar Shack in third place.