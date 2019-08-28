Here's a sneak peek at the Wahlburgers' menu for Arts Beats and Eats!

The Soaring Eagle Arts Beats and Eats presented by Flagstar Bank kicks off this Friday in downtown Royal Oak and one of the big parts is obviously the eats. Among the many tasty vendors will be the Wahlburgers food truck.

Walburgers recently opened up their newest location in Royal Oak and this will be the first year they are bringing the food truck to the festival. Wahlburgers was created by the famous Walhberg family, with the three brothers each having their own signature burger. Donnie's choice is a BBQ Bacon burger with white cheddar and fresh jalapenos. Mark's favorite is the Thanksgiving Turkey Burger complete with stuffing and house-made orange cranberry sauce. Paul's pick is the classic burger with his special sauce and government cheese. The food truck will be serving a limited menu at the festival which will include those three signature burgers, fries, and tater tots.

Other food vendors include Prime 29 Steakhouse, Crispelli's, Sadona Tap House, Famous Dave's, Lockhart's BBQ and more. You will be able to spot many local restaurants at the festival. Event producer Jon Witz said the food will be the star of the show.

At the festival, there will also be musical acts including All American Rejects and Third Eye Blind. Artists from all over the country will also be coming in to sell their wares.

