Walk on the wild side at the Toledo Zoo

There's a new destination where you can take a walk on the wild side and explore ancient forests and interact with wild animals. Want to know what's even better? It's just a short drive away.

The new Promedica Museum Of Natural History at the Toledo Zoo isn't your typical museum. Jeff Sailer is the president and CEO of the Toledo Zoo and he talked about the new addition. The museum was renovated from an old museum that was opened in the 1930s. "It has set basically unused for 40 years and we've renovated it to really showcase the natural history of this part of the world," Sailer said.

Sailer showed some of the animals, artifacts and plants that will be at the museum. He also described them and gave quick facts about the display. The museum was all made possible by Promedica, a healthcare company in Toledo. "They've helped support this project and helped bring this building back to life. It's a fantastic exhibit and everyone really should come down and see it." Sailer said.

To get more information about the museum you can visit their Facebook page.