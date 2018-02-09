Want some adult hot chocolate to warm you up?

With the snow and cold weather you can sometimes use a pick-me-up! We've got a recipe that's sure to warm you from the inside out.
This is an adult hot chocolate recipe you can stir up in less than five minutes. Checkout the recipe below:
Adult Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
1 packet of hot cocoa mix
3/4 cup hot water (or milk)
.5 oz Coffee Liqueur
.5 oz Creme De Coco
.5 oz Rum Chata
.5 oz Jack Daniels
Recipe:
1) Fully mix the packet of hot cocoa in the hot water
2) Add all other ingredients and stir until fully mixed
3) Enjoy!
