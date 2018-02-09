Want some adult hot chocolate to warm you up?

With the snow and cold weather you can sometimes use a pick-me-up! We've got a recipe that's sure to warm you from the inside out.

This is an adult hot chocolate recipe you can stir up in less than five minutes. Checkout the recipe below:

Adult Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

1 packet of hot cocoa mix

3/4 cup hot water (or milk)

.5 oz Coffee Liqueur

.5 oz Creme De Coco

.5 oz Rum Chata

.5 oz Jack Daniels

Recipe:

1) Fully mix the packet of hot cocoa in the hot water

2) Add all other ingredients and stir until fully mixed

3) Enjoy!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.