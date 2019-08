If you are looking for a place that brings the food and the fun, we found it in the D! LFG Royal Oak brings the man-cave out of the house and into metro Detroit and you can enjoy it with your friends or even your kids. The alcohol-free establishment has a full food menu and open areas to play at a pre-set gaming station. You can also bring your own system if you'd like.

LFG Royal Oak is located at 617 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067.