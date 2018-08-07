Watch Black Panther this weekend at Campus Martius

It is one of the highest grossing movies of the year and one of the highest grossing movies of all time. Black Panther became a pop culture phenomenon when it debuted in February of this year and now you have a chance to go back to Wakanda in the D.

This Saturday you can see the movie on the big screen in the open air at Campus Martius. It's all part of Downtown Detroit Partnership's movie night in the D. And what's a movie without popcorn?

Jetta Barbee joined us in the studio whose homegrown business Jetta's Gourmet Popcorn is the popcorn provider for the movie night in the D. Jetta's has over a dozen different popcorn flavors, the "D" Mix Eastside, the "D" Westside, caramel, Barbee "Q", garlic parmesan and ranch. Her best sellers right now are the caramel cheddar and the "D" mixes. You can get a bag of popcorn at Campus Martius this weekend for $3 or more.

Or if you can't make it to the movie you can purchase some popcorn at Detroit Sip or at Sweet Potato Sensations.

If you want to give it a try and see Black Panther at Campus Martius, it's movie night in the D this Saturday, August 11. The first showing is at 2:30 p.m. and the second one is at 8 p.m.