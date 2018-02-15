Top Local Stories
Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- February 15, 2018
Local 4 News at Noon
Broward County Jail via CNN
FBI was warned about alleged shooter nearly 5 months ago, tipster says
National
2 brothers ambushed, killed by gunmen outside home at Ashton, Eaton streets in Detroit
News
WATCH: Detroit Police Chief Craig discusses how department is dealing with tragedy
News
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Florida school massacre: What happened moment by moment
National
LIVE: Marquise Cromer to be sentenced in fatal shooting of Detroit police Sgt. Kenneth Steil
News
3 charged with using 14-year-old Detroit girl in human trafficking
News
McDonalds
Here's why McDonald's is banishing cheeseburgers, chocolate milk from Happy Meals
National
Broward County Jail via CNN
Florida teen charged with 17 murder counts in high school attack
National
Live In The D
Watch Live in the D here
Posted: 10:01 AM, February 15, 2018
Updated: 10:01 AM, February 15, 2018
Watch Live in the D right here.
iStock/dlewis33
US traffic deaths fell slightly in 2017 after 2-year spike
