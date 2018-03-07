Watch This Teen Sensation Perform This Summer

She is a huge star with the younger generation. Her music, her personality, and her trademark bow in her hair has taken her from social media to Nickelodeon and her own television show. She's also a New York Times Best-Selling Author and she's only 14 years old.

Jojo Siwa joined us live from New York today to talk the Slimefest Music Festival coming up.

Slimefest will have music, games, activities, and of course...slime. Siwa will be one of the four performers at the festival, along with Liam Payne, Zedd, and Flo Rida.

Siwa will be performing some of her hits including Kid in a Candy Store, Boomerang, and Hold the Drama.

The Nickelodeon Slimefest is June 9 and June 10 in Chicago.