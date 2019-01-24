Ways to boost your home's value

Now is the perfect season to consider giving your home a new look, whether you want to enhance it for yourself or to boost its value. Our friends at the Novi Home show joined us in the studio to tell us about their one-stop destination this weekend where you'll find all kinds of ideas.

The event takes place at the Suburban Collection Showplace, and Craig Yosin, the President of Hardwood Door and Bevel in Auburn Hills, brought in two examples of doors that you could see at the event. Yosin said it's important to consider the front door when updating a home because it makes the overall house look better. One example was an exterior double door made out of iron, and you can also get the door in any size, shape and color. The other door he brought in was an iron interior door for a wine cellar. Hardwood Door and Bevel also offers any type of wood or iron door or anything that will satisfy your needs. You can find Hardwood Door and Bevel in Auburn Hills.

The Novi Home Show gives you the ability to see everything you need at one time in one place. At the event, you will be able to find anything for you need to get your house remodeled. The event takes place at the Suburban Collection Showplace on Grand River and it opens tomorrow, January 25 at 2 p.m. and runs until Sunday January 27.

To find out more about the show and to get tickets and directions, visit their website http://www.novihomeshow.com/.