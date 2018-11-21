Ways to get best the deals and save money this holiday season

It's the holiday shopping season and from Black Friday to Cyber Monday you're going to be hunting for the perfect gift at the perfect price. What are the best strategies to save big? Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot.com, spoke to Jason Carr via satellite from New York City and provided some strategies shoppers can use over the next few weeks.

Skirboll says there are many ways to save this holiday season, and one great way to do so is to stack your savings. She says to always look for a valid discount code or coupon for your purchase, also look for cash back offers. If you spend $200, the retailer will give cash back when you send in a specific coupon. Or using a discount gift card, that's when you buy a gift card and it's sold to you cheaper rate but the full value is loaded on the card.

Skirboll also says to avoid scams and price increases, or price jacking, to do some investigating on the items you want to buy. Many manufacturers are creating new models of items to sell specifically on Black Friday To avoid being hoodwinked, check the model numbers to make sure you are getting exactly what you want and think you're buying.

RetailMeNot.com is considered to be a retail destination, where shoppers can also be used to confirm sales deals and see which stores or websites have the best deals.