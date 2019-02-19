Different ways you can help a pet in need

Even if you can't open your home to a new pet there are ways you can help the Michigan Humane Society help pets in need. Anna Chrisman from MHS joined Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio today and she brought a little furry friend in need of a forever home, Jaina. Jaina is an 8-week-old pit bull mix who is up for adoption.

Chrisman also discussed different, simple ways to help a pet, even if you can't adopt. She said making a donation is a big way to help the pets because a donation provides more food, medical help and other amenities. Some other ways to help could be dropping off supplies, helping with laundry, socializing with the pets, taking them for a walk and even starting a fundraiser in honor of the pets.

For more information on how to help a pet in need go to the Michigan Humane Society website.