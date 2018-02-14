Ways To Make Exercising Together Fun

Want to add some fun to your romantic relationship and feel great about yourselves together? Starting a couple's workout might be just the thing.

Fitness expert Jody Trierweiler was in the studio today with her husband Eric to show us how couples can get their hearts racing together.

The fitness couple work out every Saturday together, and say they actually look forward to it because it is a chance to bond together.

When considering starting a couple's workout, Trierweiler says you have to remember to have fun with it. The couple had a few moves to show us, including the wife carry, ball toss, and a lifting exercise.

To get more information about Jody's fitness tips, search Jody's Fit Life on Facebook or Instagram.