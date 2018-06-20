Ways to prepare your aging family member for rehab

Many families have a loved one who will have a health- related experience that leads to a short-term rehab. However, few people know how to prepare for it. Our friends Regina Mallet and Kristin Durand from Lourdes Senior Community in Waterford joined us in studio to talk about how we can help and support our loved ones during and after rehab.

Knowing what to bring to rehab is important. Although many essentials are provided you may want to consider bringing what is comfortable for your family member to make the transition easier. Things like comfortable pajamas, slippers with rubber bottoms, and stretchy clothes like a jogging suit that will allow for movement during therapy. Along with comfortable clothing comfortable shoes and a jacket for weather changes are important as well. There will be downtown so snacks and activities like a coloring book, or knitting materials are encourage to bring as well.

Family is important, so before someone comes to rehab at Lourdes, their family members are encouraged to come to training so they have a better understanding of what will take place while their family member is in rehab. It also gives them an opportunity to be part of the rehab care. Once the patient is ready to go home Lourdes provides a home evaluation, during which they can asset the home and make recommendations. Throughout the process the transition is smooth for not just the patient but for the entire family.

To find out more about Lourdes Senior Community Center visit their website LourdesSeniorCommunity.org.