We have a sweet new prize to add to our Wedding Week Giveaways!

All this week we will be giving away prizes as part of Live In The D's Wedding Week Giveaways!

Now through Feb. 22, we are giving away prizes to make that special day even more memorable. Each day they stack up on top of each other to become even bigger. Today's prize will sweeten your big day or your wedding shower.

Wednesday's Live in the D's Wedding Week Giveaway is a $125 gift card from our friends at Pink Elephant Cupcakes in Saint Clair Shores.

Co-owners Stephanie Londo and Mandy Wegner joined host Tati Amare in the studio to tell us more about their bakery. They've been in business for over 10 years and they started off by selling cupcakes, which is still a popular treat you can pick up there. A vanilla cupcake dressed in hot pink buttercream frosting and sprinkles is their signature flavor, the pink elephant. Over the years they started branching out into cakes so you can get the perfect photo of the traditional cake cutting for your big day.

They can be found at 23301 Jefferson Avenue in St. Clair Shores, but you can also find them at several markets throughout the metro Detroit area including Nino Salvaggio's and Plum Market. For more information, please visit their website, pinkelephantcupcakes.com.

For your chance to win any of the prizes throughout Live In The D's Wedding Week, go to our Live In The D Facebook page at, www.facebook.com/4liveinthed/ or the contests page by clicking, here . Contest rules are posted there as well.

Our Wedding Week continues tomorrow when we reveal our fourth prize!

