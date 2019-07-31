Jason Carr goes wild for one thing on National Avocado Day

It's National Avocado Day and Jody Treirweiler showed hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare a variety of ways to incorporate avocado into your daily diet.

Jody said avocado can lower bad cholesterol, is loaded with fiber, and over 20 vitamins and minerals.

This superfood can be used to make more than guacamole and avocado toast. Jody brought in homemade chocolate-peanut butter avocado truffles, avocado egg bake, and avocado salad dressing. She also brought in store-bought avocado infused foods such as D'avocado chocolate avocado pudding, avocado ice cream, and avocado oil.

Jason went crazy over Jody's avocado salad dressing and exclaimed, "Wow! Man that's good! Wow!"

Jody will post her avocado recipes on social media @Jodysfitlife

Do you enjoy adding avocado in your food? Comment and tell us your favorite avocado-infused recipe.

